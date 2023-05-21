Magistrate sacked for refusing to hand over litigant’s Shs7m

A grade one magistrate has been dismissed from judicial service for abusing his authority when he withdrew over Shs7 million meant for a litigant and refused to hand it over.

Mr Latiff Abubaker Nakibinge, was convicted and dismissed by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) in its sitting held on May 12, 2023 under minute 731/JSC of 2023 on the basis of his own plea of guilty.

“On the basis of your own plea entered with respect to the said charges during the course of the disciplinary committee proceedings, your unequivocal admission of having not paid Shs7 million to Kamugunda of Matovu and Kamugunda and Co Advocates, counsel for the defendant, in respect for this matter and your plea, asking for leniency to be exercised, the commission, held you to have committed the said disciplinary offense as charged,” reads in part the May 17 dismissal notice to Magistrate Nakibinge.

Adding: “On the account of the foregoing, the commission resolved that there were no grounds for exercise of leniency as prayed and resolved that you be dismissed from the judiciary service with immediate effect.”

According to the dismissal notice that this publication has seen, the complaint against Nakibinge was that while stationed at Rakai Court, he withdrew from the bank funds over Shs7 million which was deposited into Rakai Court Operation Fund account as defendant costs.

The funds were in respect of a civil suit no. 001/2017, which he failed or refused to hand over to Kamugunda and Co. Advocates, who was counsel for the defendant in the case.

The magistrate was accordingly, charged with one count of abuse of judicial authority, which he pleaded guilty.

In a related development, the same commission sitting under the same minute, severely reprimanded Chief Magistrate Moses Kule Lubangula.

Magistrate Lubangula was accused of having entertained a case that was beyond his authority while he was at the rank of Grade One Magistrate at Mengo Court.

Details of the case were not revealed.

He was also accused of entertaining one side/party in the said matter legally known as exparte contrary to the Chief Justice’s directives of 2016 that expressly forbade granting of ex-parte orders without notifying the opposite party in the matter and with no affidavit of service having been filed on record.