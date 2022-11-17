Magyezi threatens to close Busia local govt over corruption

The Minister of Local Government, Mr Raphael Magyezi, has threatened to close Busia District local government after finding several cases of maladministration.

The closure would mean that the district operations revert to the Office of the President.

While addressing stakeholders in the district this week, Mr Magyezi said he was shocked to find that officials had failed to absorb all the funds sent by the central government and the district lacks a human resource department.

He said although the district had a fully-fledged service commission, it had failed to recruit substantive officers in key positions, stalling service delivery.

“The human resource is not there; you have failed to absorb all the money sent by the central government for wages and projects, which is very bad. When you have an acting chief financial officer, acting chief auditor, human resource, procurement, all not substantive, the result is what we see here,” Mr Magyezi said.

According to the minister, the district returned Shs3.6b to the Treasury in the last financial year.

‘Greedy officers’

Mr Magyezi, who was flanked by the state minister for Regional Cooperation, Mr John Mulimba, also accused some officers of holding more than two positions and serving in acting capacity for more than six months, which is illegal.

“We have officers who hold more than two offices; he is a sub-county chief, secretary-service commission, and secretary-procurement. Where is Muhamood Kayira? You must be a special person to hold all these offices; can you explain how you came to hold all these offices?” he asked.

Mr Kayira, who acknowledged that he was the Busitema Sub-county chief, said he had been assigned the role on the district service commission on the advice of the district chairperson, Mr Stephen Mugeni Wasike.

He, however, denied being the secretary to the procurement committee, saying the position was by law a preserve for the procurement officer.

Mr Mugeni claimed the chief administrative officer (CAO) had appointed the officers to the positions for more than nine years in disregard of the district service commission.

Mr Magyezi tasked the CAO to explain why Mr Henry Ngobi is allegedly an employee of two district local governments.

“I am told this particular officer is an employee of Luuka District and at times works here (Busia),” Mr Magyezi said.

Ms Angela Akurut, the new Busia CAO, said she was aware that Mr Ngobi had worked in Luuka before being transferred to Busia, but did not know that he was employed in two local governments.