Maid jailed for feeding boss’ child on urine

By Benson Tumusiime More by this Author

The housemaid in Namugongo, Kira Municipality in Wakiso District, who fed the daughter of her boss on urine has been sentenced to four years and six months in jail.

Vicky Abiria aged 34 appeared before Grade One Magistrate at Kira Court and pleaded guilty to maliciously administering poison with intent to injure or annoy (administered urine contrary to section 221(b) and doing an act likely to spread an infectious disease contrary to section 171 of the Penal Code Act).

“The plea of guilty was entered and police investigations were done. You are, therefore, convicted and sentenced to prison for four years and six months. Each charge is four years and six months,” Magistrate Joan Achiro ruled.

Abiria will serve the sentences concurrently, meaning she will come out of prison after serving out the sentence for one of the offences.

Abiria was a housemaid for the family of Ms Hope Chica in Namugongo-Janda in Kira.

On November 8, she allegedly fed Ms Chica’s twins with urine at their home.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango said she was arrested upon information from her boss that the maid was found with urine in the baby’s feeding bottle.

Advertisement

He said upon recovering the urine, the detectives picked samples from the two babies for examination and the results indicated that one baby had a sexually transmitted infection.

Mr Onyango said Abiria first denied the allegations but later admitted the offence.

Ms Chica, the mother to the twins, said the maid started working for her on November 8.

‘‘On the fateful night, I woke up to check on the babies in their bedroom where Abiria was also sleeping. Abiria was awake and the babies were sleeping at 1am. I saw a feeding bottle of the baby containing something in yellow. I picked it and realised it was urine. I asked Abiria whose urine it was and she denied. I locked her in a separate room and called my friends who summoned police,” the mother said.

In 2014, Ms Jolly Tumuhiirwe 22, a maid, was sentenced to four years in jail after admitting to torturing a child in a video that went viral.

She was later discharged from Luzira Prison in 2017 because of remission (due to good behaviour or conduct).

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com