Maid, son to stand trial over interfering with boss' estate

Court in Kampala has said a long-serving housemaid and her son will be tried on charges of conspiring to interfere with the estate of her a deceased employer, a Ugandan-born British senior midwife.

Margret Nabakooza, a resident of Kira Municipality in Wakiso District and her 23-year-old son, David Mutyaba, a student at Cavendish University are accused of forming a common criminal intention with a Kampala advocate, Alice Nyombi Nabakooza to forge powers of attorney for the late Harriet Nabbosa Joyce Kiwanuka.

Nabbosa, a Ugandan-born British national and senior midwife died 2021 in London where she had lived for over 30 years with her three sons and grandchildren.

In the forged documents, the suspects allegedly claimed that Nabbosa gave the powers of attorney to Mutyaba in October 2020 whereas not.

Nabakooza and Mutyaba are said to have forged a Will and powers of Attorney dated October 29, 2020 and presented it to Nabbosa’s son Micheal Steven Kisubi.

They are also facing a separate charge of intermeddling with the estate of Nabbosa, including her land in Kyukyumu, Kaliti , Senge , Nakulabye in Kampala and Najeera in Wakiso District.

However, Mutyaba, his mother and Nabakooza denied the charges.