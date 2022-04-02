Maiden Ramadan since economy reopening on

Muslim communities in Uganda will this weekend begin observing their first Ramadan since the economy was fully reopened.

Mosques will be open for communal worship and taraweeh (additional prayers during Ramadan), iftar (the meal served at the end of the day to break the fast) plus itikaf (spending a few days inside a mosque) will be able to take place as normal for the first time since March of 2020 when the government instituted in Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

The acting director of Sharia at the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council, Sheikh Muhammad Ali Waiswa, whose office is mandated to announce the start of fasting, has urged Muslims to use this fasting period to repent and forgive those who wronged them.

“As human beings, we are bound to make mistakes. This is the time to forgive each other, ask for Allah’s forgiveness and go forward,” he said in his Ramadan message on Thursday.

Soul-searching moment

Sheikh Abdul Hamid Kaggwa of Masjid Qubaa, Namagoma in Kyengera Town Council, said the holy month “is an opportune moment for any believer to reflect on what they are not doing well spiritually and reform.”

This fasting period comes at a time when prices of commodities such as sugar, baking flour and cooking oil are skyrocketing.

Consequently, Sheik Kaggwa urged Muslims, who have to help those in need, not to hesitate.

“This is why it is a special period. And whatever good deeds we perform, the rewards are multiplied many times unlike during other months of the year,” he added.

Sheikh Muhammad Galabuzi, the newly-appointed Supreme Mufti of Kibuli faction, has urged Muslims to be very careful in whatever they do so that they do not affect those who are fasting.”

Sheikh Hamis Kakeeto, the Imaam of Mutundwe mosque, said while the economy is facing inflationary pressures, Muslims will be expected to fulfil the third pillar of Islam regardless.

“We know that the country is still reviving from the Covid-19 effects, but we have hope that through this holy month, the Almighty Allah will guide us and we will complete it without difficulties,” he said, adding that the financially well-off should not hesitate to help the needy.

Mr Muhammad Kiggundu, the director of communications, research and international relations from the Kibuli faction, appealed to all Muslims without any encumbrances that stop them from fasting to do the needful.

“I know it’s not easy, but Allah’s mercy is going to be down on us for the support because it is the month where all the doors of heaven are open to everyone,” he said.

Fasting period

The dos

Recite the Quran: Ramadan is a time to communicate with the Almighty. Being the month when the holy book was revealed to Prophet Muhammad, Ramadan is when one should recite the Holy Quran as many times as possible.

Offer prayers: During Ramadan, all Muslims must offer Salat (pray five times a day). Salat is one of the Five Pillars of Islam and helps Muslims to seek Allah’s forgiveness and guidance. These prayers are known as Salat al-fajr, Salat al-zuhr, Salat al-‘asr, Salat al-maghrib and Salat al-‘isha.

Observe fast: Fasting during Ramadan is considered to be one of the best practices as per the Islamic culture. During Ramadan, fasting is believed an increase spiritual rewards.

Do charity: Ramadan encourages brotherhood and compassion. So, make sure to offer some percentage of your wealth to those in need. Zakat is one of the Five Pillars of Islam and can be in the form of food or money.





The don’ts

The weak, sick, children, travellers, pregnant and menstruating women are exempted from fasting during this month.

Muslims are prohibited from eating or drinking during daylight. They are also barred from smoking or engaging in any sexual relations. Fasting begins from dawn to sunset.

Don’t hold grudges since Ramadan is all about forgiveness.

Don’t chew gum: During Ramadan, it is best to refrain from chewing gum or indulge in smoking.

Don’t listen to loud music/songs: Respect the sentiments of those who are fasting or praying during this holy period.

Background

The holy month

The holy month lasts 20-30 days. Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar, or the Hijri calendar based on the lunar cycle, which began in 622AD when Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) migrated from Mecca to Medina.

It begins when a thin crescent moon is sighted in the sky after sunset within a day or so after the new moon.