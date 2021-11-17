Maize millers pledge to follow standards

Millers in Butebo, Pallisa District packaging flour from dry maize. Photo by Stephen Otage.

By  Bill Oketch

What you need to know:

They made the pledge during a dialogue with UNBS officials at Lira City Council Hall on Monday

Maize millers and other players along the value chain in Lango Sub-region have expressed commitment to comply with the mandatory standards of the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS).

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.