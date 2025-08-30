Maize shortage looms as weather disrupts harvest

Uganda could be on the verge of a maize crisis as an erratic weather disrupts planting, harvesting, and drying across the country’s major producing regions. Farmers report reduced yields, traders speak of thinning supplies, and millers warn that prices are already rising sharply in markets.

The looming scarcity is expected to hit households, schools, and the poultry sector hardest. With the third school term beginning in September, head teachers are bracing for higher food bills, while poultry farmers say skyrocketing feed costs are pushing them to the edge of collapse.

For weeks, reports from farming districts in eastern, northern, and midwestern Uganda have painted a worrying picture—fields left unplanted due to late rains, harvests delayed by prolonged wet weather, and maize grains rotting due to lack of adequate drying. Traders and millers say the country is currently facing a noticeable maize shortage, particularly in districts along the border.

At Busia market, for instance, deliveries have almost dried up in recent months, forcing millers and traders to source maize from Kenya. Mr Joseph Wanyama, a trader, said the scarcity has driven up prices sharply.

In March, maize sold at about Shs650 per kilogramme; by August, it had gone up to Shs1,000. Flour prices have followed the same trend—low-grade posho rising from Shs1,200 to Shs1,500 per kilogramme, while fine posho has increased from Shs1,600 to Shs2,500 depending on the location.

“The strain extends beyond border towns, reflecting both production and trade challenges. Erratic rainfall has reduced yields. Production this season is expected to fall below the 5.2 million metric tonnes harvested in 2023,” Mr Wanyama said, adding that between May 2024 and May 2025, maize exports fell by 56 percent—from 563,179 tonnes to 248,413 tonnes.

A perfect storm

Trade restrictions, including new levies and stricter permits, are slowing cross-border flows and pushing up costs. Mr Wanyama said the shortage has spilled over into livestock and poultry production, where maize bran is a key feed ingredient.

Consequently, poultry feed prices have nearly doubled. A 50 kilogramme bag of broiler pellets now costs Shs133,000, up from Shs80,000, while mixed feeds are at Shs150,000, up from Shs120,000. As a result, many small-scale poultry farmers are struggling to stay afloat.

“The effects are far-reaching—higher prices for consumers, squeezed margins for feed producers, and rising pressure on poultry and milling operations,” Ms Sarah Nambasa, a businesswoman dealing in produce, said, adding: “There is need for the government and industry players to now focuss on quality assurance, tighter export regulation, and encouraging local value addition as possible solutions. This season has been unpredictable. We planted late because the rains delayed and now when the maize is ready, heavy rains make drying impossible.”

Smallholder farmers need to benefit from climate financing to be able to feed the hungry population. PHOTO/COURTESY/IFAD

Meteorologists say climate variability has disrupted Uganda’s traditional planting calendar.

In some areas, late rains have shortened the growing period, while in others, excessive rainfall during harvest season has increased post-harvest losses.

The situation is worsened by the lack of modern drying facilities, forcing farmers to depend on the sun—a risky approach in prolonged wet conditions. A 2025 Agriculture ministry bulletin warned that more than 30 percent of maize in affected districts may fail to reach the market in good condition if current weather patterns persist.

Maize is Uganda’s staple for both households and institutions.

It is the backbone of posho served in schools, prisons, and the military. A shortage would drive up prices of maize flour, directly affecting school feeding programmes and household food budgets.

Million dollar market

The maize market in Uganda was valued at $4.45m (Shs15.7b) in 2023 and is projected to grow to $5.90m (Shs20.8b) by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1 percent.

However, this steady growth faces a setback as a maize shortage is looming in 2025, raising concerns over food security and regional trade. Experts say the shortage is being driven by a combination of factors, including unreliable weather patterns, high export demand, poor storage facilities, and limited access to farm inputs.

Ms Julian Acayo, an environmentalist, said the maize shortage in Uganda is driven by unreliable weather, with erratic rainfall disrupting yields, strong regional export demand, especially from Kenya, depleting domestic supplies, inadequate storage facilities causing post-harvest losses, and limited farmer access to quality seeds, affordable machinery, and technical support, which the Food and Agriculture Organisation warns significantly reduces productivity.

“The rising price of maize has worsened household food insecurity, particularly in refugee-hosting districts and schools where demand is high,” Ms Ocayo said.

“Uganda is a key maize exporter in East Africa, but the shortage could undermine its ability to meet regional demand. This risks not only trade disruptions but also Uganda’s reputation as a reliable grain supplier.”

Recommendations

Experts and leaders recommend addressing Uganda’s maize shortage by improving input quality. This could be through stronger regulatory enforcement, investing in large-scale storage to reduce post-harvest losses, enhancing export standards with stricter quality controls, promoting climate-smart agriculture with drought-resistant varieties and irrigation.

They also recommend strengthening the value chain by training farmers and traders in modern production, harvesting, and storage practices.

“Although demand for maize seed exceeds 8,000 tonnes annually, input quality remains poor due to weak regulatory enforcement,” Mr Bosco Okech, an agricultural extension worker, said. Leaders also note that some farmers worsened the situation by selling off old stock instead of keeping reserves for the lean season.

A man pours maize grains on the ground.

Ms Nambasa said in previous years, sharp maize price hikes forced some rural schools to cut portions, switch to cheaper but less nutritious alternatives, or suspend feeding programmes altogether.

Mr Jackson Muhindo, the climate change coordinator at Oxfam in Uganda, said changes in rainfall patterns caused by climate change are affecting crop production, especially maize. He explained that rains came earlier than expected, and another round of rainfall occurred in the middle of the season, disrupting farmers’ planting cycles. As a result, many crops, including root tubers, were severely affected.

Mr Muhindo advised farmers, particularly those in low-lying and hilly areas prone to flooding, to adopt better farming practices. These include proper water management in gardens, creating channels to control runoff, and applying terracing techniques to prevent crops from being washed away.

He further emphasised the importance of proper post-harvest handling to minimise losses. “We need to make use of the little sunshine we have to dry crops, since heavy rains have become more frequent,” he said. Maj Gen David Kasura Kyomukama, the Agriculture ministry’s permanent secretary (PS), says rainfall patterns have shifted, altering traditional planting and harvesting timelines.

“It used to start raining around August 15, but this year, the rains came as early as August 3. Temperatures have also dropped, which has disrupted harvesting. Farmers used to harvest maize at the end of June or in July, but early rains have complicated this process,” he explained.

Despite these challenges, PS Kyomukama assured the public that the country still has enough food stocks.

Schools in the crosshairs

As the third school term approaches in September, education officials fear that the current disruptions could push prices higher at a time when schools are already struggling with tight budgets.

“We depend on local suppliers for maize flour. If there’s a shortage, prices will rise and some schools may not afford enough food,” Mr Faustine Ochieng, a head teacher of a boarding school in Tororo, said.

“This could affect attendance, performance, and even school discipline.”

Boarding schools, which typically buy maize in bulk, may be forced to ration meals or raise fees mid-term—moves likely to trigger backlash from parents.

Market analysts also point out that Uganda’s maize sector is highly sensitive to regional demand. Increased purchases from neighbouring Kenya, Rwanda, and South Sudan—if combined with local shortages—could accelerate price spikes.

Officials from the Agriculture ministry say they are monitoring the situation closely. Emergency measures under consideration include releasing strategic grain reserves, facilitating drying equipment for affected districts, and easing cross-border imports to stabilise supply.

Agricultural economists believe that while the weather has caused serious local disruptions, the country is not yet in a full-blown maize crisis. With quick government intervention and improved post-harvest handling, much of the maize currently at risk could still be salvaged.

But without urgent action, the combination of bad weather, market forces, and storage challenges could hit schools hardest in the coming term, forcing both learners and administrators into difficult choices. “We must treat this as an early warning,” Mr Peter Okolimo, an agricultural policy analyst, said.

“If schools can’t feed children, we will see a direct impact on attendance and learning outcomes.”

Extreme weather

Mr Okolimo said for now, the focus remains on salvaging the current harvest, improving drying capacity, and ensuring fair market supply before schools reopen.

But experts warn that without broader investment in climate-resilient farming and storage infrastructure, Uganda could see maize shortages become a recurring crisis—one that classrooms and communities cannot afford.

Mr Patrick Ogwal, the chairperson of the Lira Produce Dealers Association, attributed the current maize shortage to changes in weather patterns.

“The rains did not follow the usual cycle. They came earlier than expected and also returned in the middle of the season, which disrupted crop growth. Many farmers harvested less than half of what they expected, and this has pushed prices up in most markets,” he said.

Mr Okolimo said weather changes are driving up prices for key foods like sweet potatoes, cabbage, and beef, with vegetables seeing a sharp rise.

“Season changes have greatly contributed to the price changes for food crops and shifting rainfall and dry season patterns that disrupt planting and harvest schedules, leading to supply shortfalls.”