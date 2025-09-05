Maj Gen Adda, longest-serving soldier and peace negotiator, dies

Maj Gen Hussein Adda, one of the longest-serving military officers from Uganda’s West Nile sub-region, has died, officials confirmed Thursday.

Adda, who hailed from Obongi District, passed away at Victoria Hospital in Ntinda, Kampala, according to Obongi County legislator Dr George Bhoka.

"I have just learnt with deep sorrow the sudden death of Rtd Gen Hussein Ada that occurred this evening from Victoria Hospital Ntinda. Condolences to the bereaved family, Obongi and West Nile community," Bhoka said.

Adda, from Longunu Village in Gimara Sub-county, was one of the highest-ranking military officers to emerge from Obongi.

At the height of the now-defunct Uganda National Rescue Front (UNRF I and II), he played a key role in peace talks between rebel leaders Gen Moses Ali, the late Gen Ali Bamuze, and the government.

Decades of service

His military career began in 1964, shortly after independence, when he joined the Uganda Freedom Movement as an artillery commander.

In 1986, following the integration of the National Resistance Army, Adda was appointed Director of Supplies, where he oversaw logistics during the formative years of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

For more than 20 years, he served as Camp Commandant of Bombo Barracks, earning respect for discipline and for building ties between soldiers and civilians.

Former Ayivu County MP Bernard Atiku described him as “one of the longest serving professional military officers West Nile ever produced.”

"This gallant son of West Nile served almost all the regimes since independence and because of his professionalism he retired with honors from the UPDF and he leaves behind enviable legacy in the military," Atiku told Monitor.

He added: "My heartfelt condolences to the Commander in Chief, the Chief of Defence Forces, his relatives and friends. As West Nile we salute him for a distinguished service to the country."

Atiku also praised Adda as a community figurehead for the Nubi and West Nile population living in Buganda.

Honored retirement

In July 2018, President Museveni presided over his retirement after 55 years of service. At the ceremony, Adda declared he was leaving “a satisfied officer.”

Tributes poured in on social media Thursday, with mourners remembering him for humility, respect, and loyalty to his country.

His family and UPDF were yet to announce burial arrangements by press time Friday morning.