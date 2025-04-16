Maj Gen Birungi replaced with Maj Gen Otto as new defence intelligence chief

The Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has appointed Major General James Birungi as the new Commander of the Mountain Infantry Division, based in Fort Portal.

Maj Gen Birungi, who has been serving as the Chief of Defence Intelligence and Security (CDIS) of the UPDF, will be replaced by Major General Richard Otto, the outgoing Commander of the Mountain Infantry Division.

According to a statement by Colonel Chris Magezi, the Acting Director of Defence Public Information, the Mountain Division Commander also serves as the Joint Task Force Commander of UPDF troops under Operation Shujaa, which is currently carrying out offensive operations against Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

“The UPDF fraternity congratulates the General Officers on their new appointments and wishes them good luck in their future endeavors,” Col Magezi said.

Maj Gen Otto brings to the intelligence docket a wealth of operational experience, having previously commanded the UPDF’s 3rd Division in Moroto and served as Uganda’s Defence Attaché in Kinshasa.

Maj Gen James Birungi, now heading to Fort Portal to assume command of the Mountain Division, has held several key positions within the UPDF, including Chief of Military Intelligence and Commander of the elite Special Forces Command.

His redeployment to lead one of the UPDF’s most active combat units underscores the strategic importance the military continues to place on the operation in the DRC.





