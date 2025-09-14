Maj Gen Sabiiti out of danger after Ssembabule road crash

The General Manager of Luwero Industries, Major General Sabiiti Muzeyi, and his wife are undergoing treatment in a Kampala hospital after surviving a road accident in Ssembabule District on September 13.

Maj Gen Sabiiti, who was driving a Uganda People’s Defence Forces vehicle with his wife, Esther Sabiiti, on board, was heading from Gomba towards Ssembabule when the car collided with a cattle truck at a bend in Kabango along the Ssembabule–Gomba Road around 1:40pm on Saturday, September 13.

The former Deputy Inspector General of Police and his wife were pulled from the wreckage and first taken to a nearby medical facility. Complaining of internal pain, they were later airlifted by the military to Kampala for further examination and treatment.

Senior military officers who visited him in Kampala said Maj Gen Sabiiti is in a stable condition and out of danger, though he remains under medical observation.

The truck driver and his colleagues escaped unhurt. However, the driver fled the scene and has not yet been identified. Both vehicles were towed to Ssembabule Police Station for inspection.

It is alleged that Maj Gen Sabiiti was travelling without a driver, bodyguard, or escort vehicles, despite being entitled to them. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.