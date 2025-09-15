Maj Gen Sabiiti was driving himself when accident occurred

Luweero Industries Limited General Manager, Maj Gen Sabiiti Muzeyi, was driving his official vehicle when he was involved in a car crash that left him with minor injuries. Maj Gen Sabiiti, who is still in a Kampala hospital undergoing treatment, was travelling with his wife, Ms Esther Sabiiti, from Kampala to Ssembabule Township when the vehicle, a military Toyota Land Cruiser V8, had a side swipe collision with a truck carrying cattle in a corner at Kabango on the Ssembabule-Gomba Road at around 1:40 pm on Saturday. Sources in Ssembabule District said immediately after the crash, Maj Gen Sabiiti’s escort vehicle stopped, and soldiers rushed to rescue him from the wreckage.

“He was unable to exit the wreckage because he was trapped. His soldiers pulled him and a woman out of the Land Cruiser wreckage,” a source said.

Sabiiti Muzeeyi

Mr Jonan Jjumba, a journalist in Ssembabule District, said soldiers put Maj Gen Sabiiti and his wife in their vehicle before driving them to Guma Hospital, a local health unit, where they received emergency care. “The locals said the vehicle in which Maj Gen Sabiiti was, was speeding and in an attempt to overtake a vehicle, which was in front, it failed and knocked the incoming truck in the middle,” Mr Jjumba said.

The truck driver fled the scene, without any major injuries, sources said. The Greater Masaka Police Spokesperson, Mr Twaha Kasirye, said Maj Gen Sabiiti was later airlifted by the military to Kampala City for further treatment. Senior military officers who visited Maj Gen Sabiiti in a Kampala hospital, told Daily Monitor that he is in a stable condition and out of danger. The cause of the crash has not yet been established.



