Majority of illegal guns with youth, says Army

Many civilians, who illegally possess fire arms and ammunitions in Wakiso District, are children and youth, a senior officer in the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has said.

The UPDF’s commanding officer for Wakiso battalion, Maj Moses Muyamba, said at least 80 percent of illegal arms, including guns and pistols, are in the hands of people aged between 16 and 25.

“This is because of the social, economic and environmental challenges including unemployment. Parents are also doing us a disservice because they are no longer in control of their children, which makes it difficult to control crime,” Maj Muyamba said during the launch of the African Union Amnesty campaign on voluntary surrender of small arms and ammunitions in Wakiso last Thursday.

“We have registered scores of robberies, especially by people dressed in police and military uniform on Mityana and Hoima roads. Although people claim they might be soldiers, when you hear the description of these people, you know that they don’t belong to the army. Our biggest problem is that we have had our uniforms in public. Sometimes when a soldier passes away, some of their relatives give our uniform to the wrong people,” he added.

The arms surrender campaign, which is spearheaded by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and funded by the United Nations Office of Disarmament Affairs, was launched in November last year.

It targets northern region, Rwenzori and Karamoja sub-regions as well as Kampala Metropolitan area. The campaign ends this month.

Some of the activities that have been carried out include creating awareness about the dangers of possessing arms illegally, and promoting voluntary surrender of the guns.

It also involves arms collection by the UPDF and police.

Maj Muyamba said amnesty will help reduce criminality in the country.

Col Chris Bagamba, the UPDF’s adviser on peace support operations, who also works with the National Focal Point on Small Arms and Weapons, said individuals and some organised groups use illegal arms to commit crimes such as murder and robbery.

He said those who voluntarily surrender the guns will not be arrested or prosecuted, and urged leaders to encourage residents to return the arms.

The district liaison’s officer, Mr Ali Kakooza, said they recently arrested men who had grabbed a gun from UPDF soldiers who were on patrol.

The district officer in charge of prisons, Ms Harriet Namakoye, said out of 3,956 cases recorded, 404 were capital offences such as murder and defilement.

The district inspector of schools, Ms Janat Ssali, called for sensitisation of students since majority of the guns are in the hands of youth.