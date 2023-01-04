Mak Council directs convocation to account for Shs600m

Makerere University Council has directed the convocation to account for about Shs600m that management has transferred to it in the last four years.

The University Convocation, which unites all the institution’s alumni, is expected to account for all the funds through the Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, by January 9.

In a January 2 letter, the chairperson of the University Council, Ms Lorna Magara, asked Prof Nawangwe to submit a schedule of all payments from the institution to the Convocation over the last four years.

Prof Nawangwe is also asked to obtain from the alumni association the accountabilities of all funds transferred to it from the university for the last four years and subject them to an audit.

“Please avail the required information urgently in any case not later than January 9 to guide the University Council necessary action on the matters of Makerere university convocation,” Ms Magara stated.

All Makerere alumni pay a membership fee of Shs10,000 annually. The money is collected by management as part of the graduation fee and is supposed to be transferred to the convocation association.

The university usually graduates about 13,000 students annually, which means that in the last four years, at least 52,000 students have graduated and Shs520m has been raised.

A source, who preferred anonymity, said between 2018/2019 financial years, the university management remitted some money to convocation as its contribution for the construction of the perimeter wall in addition to membership fee.

The source added that the construction funds and the Shs520m membership fee pushes the amount to nearly Shs600m.

The government has since taken over the construction of the perimeter wall with Shs5b. The Convocation had started construction but was affected by lack of funds.

When contacted about Ms Magara’s directives, Prof Nawangwe said he would write to the convocation to submit the requested information.

Ms Magara also directed Prof Nawangwe to provide a report on the chaos that marred the election of convocation members last Friday.

According to sources, convocation managers have rejected the audit on grounds they are an independent association and not answerable to council nor management.

When contacted yesterday, the outgoing chairperson, who is also the chairperson of NRM electoral commission, Mr Tanga Odoi, said he has not received any letter from council chair.

“They want to audit the membership fee paid annually by students through the university which also gives it to us in piecemeals to organise graduations? We do not know the intention of council chair because she has not served us any letter yet,” Dr Tanga said.

“We did our best and we are ready for the audit,” he added.

On university convocation elections

Dr Tanga Odoi distanced himself from the chaos during the convocation elections.

During a press briefing yesterday, Dr Tanga said it was a regrettable moment, but added that police did their job.

He said all the activities were in accordance with convocation constitution. “People have been condemning the police on how they dragged the educated people, how do they behave? You must behave better than a village person who did not go to school. You are shouting at Tanga Odoi, but Tanga is very firm there,” he said. Some members, who attended the elections, withdrew from the race, saying the exercise had many illegalities. They claimed Dr Tanga wanted to side with his son, who was contesting for publicity secretary.