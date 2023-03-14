Mak govt students storm varsity offices over allowances

A section of Makerere University’s government-sponsored students led by their president Omaria Emma Oitebe Tuesday stormed the administration offices over what they called “delayed food and living-out allowances.”

The students took their protests to key offices including that of the university dean of students, as well as the secretary and bursar’s.

Monitor understands that the students had planned a 10am strike which was disrupted by downpour that started at 7am, stretching into Tuesday afternoon.

University secretary Yusuf Kiranda told the angry students to wait for funds from the Ministry of Finance.

"We are not sure whether the money will come next week but let's keep calm as we wait for money from the government. And once it is received, you will all get your allowances," he told the students on Tuesday.

Ms Winfred Kabumbuli, the Makerere University Dean of Students, also appealed to the students to exercise patience.

"Our office would like to assure you that we understand the importance of this payment to your well-being, and we are working diligently to resolve any issues that may have caused the delay," she wrote in a letter to the aggrieved students on March 14.

She added: "As we work towards a solution, we would like to request that you remain calm and patient. In the meantime, the University is in the process of finalizing the mandatory financial processes," the letter reads in part.

Shortly after the protest, some of the students who subscribe to Stanbic Bank told this publication that they were able to get at least 33 percent of their mandatory allowances received every semester, with resident students getting Shs176, 715 and non-residents Shs253,523.