Mak needs Shs100b to revamp halls of residence

Makerere University has revealed that it needs approximately Shs100 billion to revamp the halls of residence used by students.

While speaking at the MTN headquarters on Wednesday during a partnership conference between the university and the telecommunication giant, the deputy vice chancellor in-charge of finance and administration, Prof Henry Alinaitwe, who represented the Vice Chancellor, said the nine halls of residence need “a touch”.

“Government has committed to revamping the halls of residence and the money needed is about Shs100b. The government will provide the funds in the long term,” Prof Alinaitwe said.

“As you know some of them are not in a very good shape, for example Lumumba Hall and some others need a touch. In addition, the main building that got burnt will also be reconstructed and the government has committed again. A contractor has been procured and work has started. We expect that by the end of this year, the building should have taken shape. As per now, the government has provided Shs21m,” he added.

Centenary celebrations

Prof Alinaitwe said MTN will be partnering with them in the centenary celebrations.

“There is a lot to celebrate because many great individuals have gone through Makerere, including presidents, doctors and journalists, but also Makerere has had a big impact in homes and all this calls for celebration. We are honoured to be partnering with MTN, it is a great opportunity,” he said.

The chief marketing officer of MTN Uganda, Mr Somdev Sen, said this is just the beginning of a lifelong partnership, calling it “a match made in heaven”.

“We are handing out She180m to Makerere for the celebration of 100 years, however this is not a sponsorship or gift, it is a commitment on our part to work with the university for the better future of Uganda,” Mr Sen said.

Prof Alinaitwe said the money will be distributed to facilitate different activities planned for the celebrations.

“The money that has been received from MTN will be going towards the exhibition and it will come in kind not cash. Mak will make presentations from students and staff. MTN will come to market their products and the Katikkiro of Buganda will also make a presentation,” he said.

Background

Makerere started in 1922 with only 14 day students and has grown to be one of the biggest regional universities in East Africa and beyond.