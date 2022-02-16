Mak revokes suspension of 12 students

Police disperse Makerere University students during the trike in Kinoni, a city suburb, on February 7. PHOTO | ISAAC KASAMANI

By  Priscilla Maloba

What you need to know:

  • Ms Shamim Nambassa, the Makerere University guild president, said the revocation of the suspension is a good move by the university because the suspended students were fighting for the right course.

The Makerere University vice chancellor has revoked the suspension of 12 students, who had been temporarily dismissed from the institution after allegedly engaging in demonstrations over online classes.

