Mak revokes suspension of 12 students

The Makerere University vice chancellor has revoked the suspension of 12 students, who had been temporarily dismissed from the institution after allegedly engaging in demonstrations over online classes.

The students, who were suspended on February 8 and banned from accessing the university premises include Idd Mutyaba, David Mugisha, Abdulfatah Higenyi, Enoch Kato, Aloysius Nuwagaba, Francis Asiimwe, Phillimon Ayebazibwe, Mathew Matovu, Joseph Mukisa, Manful Abeneitwe, Wicliff Turyahabwe, and Edrine Price Bbosa.

Decision rescinded

However, the university has since issued each affected student a letter revoking their suspension from the university, and allowing them to resume classes.

The new development comes after the suspended students threatened to take action against the university for what they termed as illegal and biased suspension from the university premises.

Speaking to Daily Monitor yesterday, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, said he revoked the suspensions after the suspended students apologised to the university for disrupting university activities during the demonstrations.

“I revoked the suspensions after the Guild Representative Councils declared the strike unnecessary and the suspended students submitted apologies for participating in the strike,” Prof Nawangwe said.

The affected students were, however, warned against engaging in actions that disrupt the peace of the university and bring the university in disrepute.

“In lieu of the written apologies and explanations from yourself, I hereby revoke your suspension and reinstate you as a student of Makerere University. I urge and warn you to desist from any further actions that disturb peace at the university and bring the university in disrepute,” the letter reads in part.

Ms Shamim Nambassa, the Makerere University guild president, said the revocation of the suspension is a good move by the university because the suspended students were fighting for the right course.