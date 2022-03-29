Mak student injured by teargas canister discharged

Mr Richard Ssebuganda, the Makerere University student who lost three fingers on his right hand after a teargas canister exploded in his hands, has finally been discharged from Mulago hospital.

Mr Ssebuganda underwent several surgeries to replace the missing fingers with prosthetics as doctors found no reason to amputate the hand.

Addressing the congregation during Mass at St Francis Chapel, Makerere, on Sunday, the third year Bio Medical student thanked the audience for the support they offered him.

“I have been through the worst pain in my life but I am grateful to God that I am still alive, I have been discharged from Mulago and will recover completely very soon,” Mr Ssebuganda said.

He added: “I have undergone six surgeries and luckily enough, the plastic fingers were fixed well, I hope my hand will recover very soon and I will not have to keep wearing these artificial limbs.”

Mr Ssebuganda said he does not know if he will ever recover from the trauma of losing his fingers.

“I don’t think these artificial fingers will work well during my practical sessions in the laboratory since my course is entirely practical. Although I use my left hand it needs support from the right hand, and the trauma of losing my real fingers, will never leave my head,” Mr Ssebuganda said.

He added: “I am so grateful to the university for delivering as they promised. They have been supporting me financially and to you the students, thank you for your prayers, I know I am going to recover completely very soon.”

Background

Makerere protests

Mr Ssebuganda lost his fingers on February 5.

On a fateful day, police had had running battles with Makerere University students who were protesting the institution’s decision to teach students online, saying many of their colleagues could not afford it.

Police used tear gas to disperse the students and one of the canisters landed on Ssebuganda’s bed but did not explode.