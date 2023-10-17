Mak students want Zaake's mental health checked

A section of Makerere University from Rakai District Tuesday afternoon requested that Parliament considers subjecting the Mityana Municipality MP, Mr Francis Zaake, to a ‘mental health test’ reasoning that his conduct does not reflect a good mental state.

The request was contained in a petition the students delivered through Mr James Guma the Secretary General of Rakai District Students Association to the office of the Deputy Speaker Mr Thomas Tayebwa.

They are protesting the actions and language that Mr Zaake is said to have meted out to the Rakai District Woman MP, Ms Juliet Kinyamatama during Independence Day celebrations.

“We all know that the country is built on one of the strongest institutions which are families, therefore, such tarnishing remarks catalyze domestic violence breaking down families which consequently leads to the breakdown of the country," Mr Guma said.

In the same way, the Parliament's Rules Privileges and Discipline Committee has set Friday as the commencement date for inquiring into allegations levelled against Zaake.

"This matter is going to be resolved in 14 days and we are beginning on Friday. We are making communication to everybody concerned," the chairperson of the committee Mr Abdu Katuntu said.

Mr Tayebwa last Thursday referred the matter to the said committee to be handled in 45 days.

Mr Tayebwa in an unusual manner adjourned plenary after a scuffle erupted in the House as a section of female MPs attempted to beat up Mr Zaake.

With just about 20 minutes into the plenary sitting on Thursday, Ms Kinyamatama rose on a point of procedure demanding that Parliament takes action against Mr Zaake for allegedly making defamatory statements against her.

“On October 9, one of our members, the Hon Zaake, came to my constituency and used defamatory words against me that I cannot mention here,” she said.