Mak to set up an agro-processing skilling hub

Makerere University has entered into partnership with Promote Uganda Company Limited (PROUL) to establish an agro-processing skilling hub next year to expose students to agricultural machinery.

The hub will house value addition agricultural machines.

While unveiling the initiative on Thursday during the opening of the three-day 2nd Innovation and Agro-processing machine at Makerere University, Mr David Nsubuga, the Director for PROUL said many youth remain unemployed despite their academic qualifications and there is need to create more job opportunities for the graduates. He revealed that the university will be signing a memorandum of understanding with PROUL next week.

“We want on top of their courses they will be doing, we are going to establish a skilling center where they can be exposed to the machines that add value to agricultural products and they sell them and we believe when they start buying and selling finished agricultural products that will start them on the journey of industrialists,” he noted.

The university Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe revealed that they already have student innovators who just need backup funds to transform the agricultural sector.

“We want to connect our students to banks which can give them some little credit and be able to promote their machinery,” he said in a message read on his behalf by Prof Umar Kakumba, the Deputy Vice Chancellor.