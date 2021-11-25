Mak to train dons on online teaching

The management of Makerere University has started the process of training its lectures in e-learning teaching, saying despite the reopening of schools, distance learning will remain significant.

Speaking at the opening of a two-day symposium on Covid-19 in Kampala yesterday, the university Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, said the conference aims at ensuring that higher institutions of learning continue online teaching.

“We have started an aggressive programme to train a total of 1,600 teachers from the university, we have so far a total of 700 trained teachers, and the training is ongoing,” he said.

Prof Nawangwe added that virtual learning is necessary, especially in Africa because of the continent’s fast-growing population.

Right time

“Online education has taken root in many developed countries, and this is the way to go for Ugandans. This is the right time to do it,” he said.

Prof Nawangwe also said the university had approved the policy on online learning.

“We came up with the policy on online teaching in 2015 and our purpose at that time was that we were looking at population growth because the country’s population was growing very fast yet the education institutions were not growing at the same level,” he said.

Prof Nawangwe also said with government support, they received funds to carry out research, including on Covid-related issues.

Ms Ketty Lamaro, the Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary said they are looking forward to see how Ugandans can acquire quality education despite the existence of the pandemic.