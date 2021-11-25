Prime

Mak to train dons on online teaching

Mak Vice Chancellor Barnabas Nawangwe (4th left) with other officials receive a smartboard to aid e-learning in April. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Shabibah Nakirigya

What you need to know:

Speaking at the opening of a two-day symposium on Covid-19 in Kampala yesterday,  the university Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, said the conference  aims at ensuring that higher institutions of learning continue online teaching

The management of Makerere University has started the process of training its lectures in e-learning teaching, saying despite the reopening of schools, distance learning will remain significant.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.