Make Janan Luwum site a tourism centre - clergy

Church of Uganda bishops in northern region have urged the government and other well-wishers to develop St Janan Luwum site in Mucwini- Kitgum District into a religious tourist attraction.

The team leader of the northern Uganda Anglican bishops, who is also the overseer of Lango Diocese, Prof Alfred Olowa, said the development will promote religious tourism and recognise the former archbishop’s values.

“[President] Museveni in 2015 declared February 16 a national holiday for St Janan Luwum. This is an opportunity to reflect on the life of St Janan Luwum and strive to bring positive change in our lives and those around us,” Bishop Olowa said.

He made the call during a meeting with the Minister of State for Ethics and Integrity, Ms Rose Akello at West Lango Diocese offices in Apac District last Friday.

Next year’s St Janan Luwum day will be celebrated in Mucwini –Kitgum under the theme ‘United for service and growth.’

Archbishop Luwum was murdered by Uganda Army soldiers on February 17, 1977.

The bishops also appealed to the government to reconsider plans to close core primary teaching colleges (PTCs), including Canon Lawrence PTC where St Janan Lumum studied.

“I support the government plan to redevelop education and for phasing out certain PTCs but Canon Lawrence cannot. Archbishop Janan Luwum studied in this PTC and is an icon of international recognition by the world-wide Anglican Church,” Bishop Olwowa said.

He added that the President Museveni supports St Luwum’s cause for the faith for which he was killed thus declaring a public holiday in his honour.

“So how does it come about that he is revered in the nation but the history of his life and the school where he studied is closed?,” he added.

The bishop said the decision will also affect the quality of education.

“I have 187 primary schools that are Church of Uganda funded, where will I get the teachers? There are even more complicated issues. We need teachers who will give our young people a good foundation of morals. So now you closing that (colleges), where is the future?” he asked.

Ms Akello advised the bishops to work as a team, not only to commemorate national religious days but also on development issues such as the inculcation of morals, fight against corruption, holding public officers accountable towards service delivery, among others.

“Under NDP (National Development Plan) III, you have a big role in mobilising communities for development,” she said.

Ms Akello asked Ugandans to reflect on the seed of good values that St Janan Luwum sowed, water them to grow for a greater, peaceful and prosperous country.





Work on religious policy resumes

Ms Rose Akello also said the government had resumed the process of having a religious and faith organisation policy (RFO).This will be a separate frame work that will promote coordination of the spiritual activities of faith-based organisations. “There is currently lack of a clear policy framework for registration and coordination between the government and RFOs. There is need for a comprehensive and clear framework on how government can engage and promote RFOs for nation development,” she said. This policy was first brought to limelight in 2019 under the supervision of the late Rev Fr Simon Lokodo but was shelved due to general elections and Covid-19 lockdown.