Make Quran your number one guide, Iranian envoy tells Muslims 

Mr Majid Saffar, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Uganda, urged Muslims to make the Holy Quran their ultimate guide during the closing ceremony of the 3rd Students Quran Competitions at Al-Mustafa Islamic College Kyengera in Wakiso.

"Use the Quran to guide you in your daily lives; it has all the wisdom of life, never deviate from it," he emphasised.

The Quran, the Holy Book of Islam, was sent to the Prophet Muhammad to guide Muslims through their faith. Mr Saffar highlighted its importance, noting that it contains diverse knowledge and wisdom that inspires and guides people's lives. He also stressed unity among Muslims, citing the Quran's emphasis on social justice and protecting the weak, particularly in regions like Gaza, Lebanon, and Palestine.

Mr Saffar reminded participants that the Prophet stood up for the oppressed, reflecting the Quran's values. He encouraged Muslims to bring the message of peace and unity, emphasising that they are one community.

Cultural Counsellor Mr Abdollah Abbas echoed Mr Saffar's remarks, urging Muslims to make the Quran a part of their daily lives. "Always recite Quran during your lives as it benefits this life and the hereafter through illumination and meditation," he said.

The event, organised with the Cultural Consulate of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Uganda, featured various Quran recitation categories.

Dr Rouhollah Dehghani, Principal of Al-Mustafa Islamic College, invited participants to join the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) National Competitions in December 2024.

Sheikh Muhammad Ali Waiswa, First Deputy Mufti, called for prayers for Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria, noting that imperialists continue to pursue neocolonialism and exploitation.

