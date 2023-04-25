Makerere blames delayed students’ allowances on govt

Authorities at Makerere University have attributed delays of distribution of money for food and living allowances of government sponsored students to the state.

While speaking at the swearing in of the 89th guild government at the institution, the university deputy vice chancellor in charge of finance and administration Prof Henry Arinaitwe said government has not yet released money to cater for students’ allowances.

Makerere University will be looking to adjust to a normal August-June calendar following Covid disruptions.

“This financial year we are going to have three semesters and because of that, students allowances and money for many other things was not enough. That’s why we are trying to handle it but with discussions with the government to release the money as promised and once it is done, we shall pay them accordingly,” Prof Arinaiwe explained.

Makerere University government sponsored students are entitled to food and living allowances of Shs760,000 per semester but students in the current semester have only received 33 per cent of the amount.

Newly sworn Makerere University guild president Robert Maseruka pledged that his 89th government was to solve major issues affecting students such as need for renovation of residences, missing marks concerns and

However, Prof Arinaitwe advised him to make promises within the university system of administration.

“As you know the constitution cannot be perfect for everybody but if there are issues, lets pick them and talk about them in a candid way to find a solution for them,” he added.

In her speech, the dean of students, Winifred Kabumbuli urged the new guild to work closely with the administration in a cordial way in order to address university challenges.

Lawrence Alionzi also advised his successor to work for people who voted him into power.

“You can be a guild president and command more respect than the vice chancellor if you do the right things,” he said.

Joel Ssenyonyi, the spokesperson of the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party, where Maseruka belongs, asked the university administration to offer free space for students to express their political freedom.