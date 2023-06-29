Makerere bounces back to top five in Africa in new rankings

Makerere University has been ranked fifth among the best African universities, and top most outside of Tanzania and South Africa, according to the 2023 Sub Saharan Africa university rankings.

The rankings also placed Uganda’s Metropolitan International University in 34th position, followed by ISBAT University and Cavendish in 51 and 61 respectively.

The three top South Africa universities of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg and Pretoria ranked first, second and fourth respectively. Tanzania's Mubili University of Health and Allied sciences came in third position.



The rankings by Times higher education, a United Kingdom based research body, were developed specifically to assess the impact of universities in addressing some of the toughest challenges faced in the region by focusing on five pillars of access and fairness, resources and finance, teaching skills, student engagement and Africa impact.



Makerere University Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, attributed the success to the institution's effort towards fighting corona virus in the country and the whole continent at large.



“Thanks to our successful Covid-19 recovery efforts that have significantly strengthened our research output and publications. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our dedicated staff who have worked tirelessly to restore the university’s research profile to pre-pandemic levels,” Prof Nawangwe said in a tweet on Wednesday.

