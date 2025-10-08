Makerere completes formulation of anti-tick vaccine

Makerere University has completed the formulation of an anti-tick vaccine, marking a major milestone in its contribution to Uganda’s livestock sector.

During the quarterly press conference yesterday, the vice chancellor of the university, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, said the vaccine that was developed by the College of Veterinary Medicine, Animal Resources and Biosecurity has demonstrated an efficacy rate of 86 percent. It is expected to reduce calf mortality by 14 percent while improving productivity across the livestock value chain.

Uganda’s livestock industry contributes 19.4 percent to the national GDP, valued at about $17 billion (Shs59.37 trillion). Researchers said the vaccine could cut product losses in milk and meat by 11 percent and 29 percent, respectively, while reducing reliance on imported acaricides, chemicals used to kill ticks and mites.

Prof Nawangwe indicated that the vaccine is now awaiting clinical trials and regulatory approval before commercialisation.

Production facilities have already been set up in partnership with AlphaSun, a company that has received government support to establish production lines.

“Once approved, this vaccine will transform the livestock economy across Uganda and the region,” Prof Nawangwe said. He explained that the vaccine is expected to benefit farmers, boost productivity, and strengthen the livestock value chain. Its introduction comes as Uganda’s livestock sector seeks homegrown solutions to improve efficiency and reduce losses caused by ticks, a persistent challenge for farmers.

Ban on open guild campaigns

Meanwhile, Makerere University has lifted the ban on open guild campaigns, reinstating a practice that had been suspended following the tragic death of a student during previous elections. Prof Nawanwge said the decision follows consultations with student guild leadership and reflects its commitment to nurturing responsible leaders while ensuring a safe and vibrant democratic culture on campus. Students are expected to conduct peaceful and respectful campaigns that do not disrupt academic programmes or endanger people and property.

“Makerere values dialogue, democracy, and responsible citizenship, and we want students to exercise their freedoms in a way that strengthens leadership and academic excellence,” Prof Nawangwe said. According to the university, the move does not compromise academic freedom. He explained that the students are more engaged than ever in intellectual debate, taking part in guild dialogues and forums that discuss national and international issues. Makerere has hosted politicians and business leaders in these discussions, as well as events such as the Geopolitics of Kampala, which focus on regional and global governance issues.

Officials note that disruptive activities have been limited for safety reasons, and the university has opened avenues for constructive debate rather than rowdy meetings. Concerns had also arisen regarding student allowances for government-sponsored students, but Prof Nawangwe clarified that it distributes allowances as funds are received from the government, and about 60 percent of payments have already been made. The balance is expected in the second quarter of the financial year, and management says there is no cause for alarm.

Buses for learners with disabilities

Prof Nawangwe also indicated that they have acquired three modern buses from Kiira Motors to support students and staff with special needs on campus.

Two of the buses are diesel-powered and costed Shs500m each, while the third is an electric vehicle which was a donation and designed to improve mobility for learners with disabilities. The acquisition was finalised on September 23, 2025, as part of the university’s ongoing efforts to strengthen partnerships with local innovators and improve campus facilities.

University officials explained that diesel buses remain necessary because charging infrastructure for electric vehicles is not yet widely available. “Our students often travel to remote areas, including villages, forests, and national parks, where electric charging points are unavailable. On campus, however, the electric bus will make a real difference for our students with special needs,” Prof Nawangwe said. The initiative aligns with Makerere’s values of inclusivity, equity, and care for all members of the university community.

By providing safe and accessible transport, the university aims to ensure that every student and staff member can participate fully in academic life. Makerere University is a shareholder in Kiira Motors, holding four percent of its shares. Dr Winifred Namuwonge Kabumbuli, the dean of students, said the university has a total of about 140 students with disabilities on both government and private scheme. She indicated that these have been finding challenges accessing the classrooms and other facilities.

“It will help all students with physical disabilities, and those with visual impairment and auditory challenges. We got a donation from Kira Motors. We have already put in place charging facilities and the person who will be in charge of the buses,”Dr Kabagamba said. The guild president of the university, Mr Churchill James Sentamu, commended the university for lifting the ban on the open campaigns as well as getting buses for learners with disabilities.

Mr Ronald Mwebembezi, a student with disability, who is doing a Masters of Arts in Literature, expressing relief that the university had made efforts to address their needs. He commended the government and university management for the gesture, saying this will ease their movement from halls of residence to the classrooms.

