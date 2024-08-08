Makerere don awarded Shs120m over frustrated promotion to professorship

Mak don awarded Shs120m over frustrated promotion to professorship

A Makerere University lecturer has been awarded general damages worth Shs120million after his promotion to full professor was frustrated by the university’s appointments’ board.

The Makerere University Staff Tribunal in its ruling dated August 2, 2024, held that Dr Jude Ssempebwa met all requirements to be promoted from Associate Professor to full Professor, yet the university declined.

The university unsuccessfully argued that Dr Ssempebwa had not attained six years of actual teaching while at the rank of associate professor to qualify to be promoted to full professor, yet Dr Ssempebwa had attained seven years of actual teaching.

“In the circumstances, the tribunal finds and rules as follows; the appellant (Dr Ssempebwa) had the actual teaching of six years as of July 26, 2017. The appellant had the required publications for promotion to the rank of professor on the fast-track system based on the respondent’s policies,” the tribunal ruled.

Tribunal comprised its chairperson Dr Henry Onoria and members Dr Fred Maniraga, Sarah Wegosasa and Joseph Kalema.

According to the university, full professors usually have demonstrated sustained excellence in their teaching effectiveness, scholarly/creative output, and service to the college while an associate professor has less teaching experience but may seek further professional review in a bid to become a full professor.

Dr Ssempebwa contended that he was appointed lecturer at Makerere University on August 2, 2012. In 015, he was promoted to the rank of Associate Professor at the East African School of Higher Education Studies and Development at the College of Education and External Studies.

On July 26, 2017, he applied to the Appointments board for a promotion to full professor under the Fast-Track Scheme.

At a sitting on August 18, 2017, the East African School of Higher Education Studies and Development at the College of Education and External Studies, alongside the Appointments and Promotions Committee decided not to recommend Dr Ssempebwa for promotion to full professor.

But in response to the board’s decision, Dr Ssempebwa wrote stating how he had seven years of actual teaching experience, having been appointed an Assistant lecturer at Kampala International University in 2010.

But in its ruling, the Makerere University Staff Tribunal headed by Dr Onoria, faulted the institution’s Appoints Board for failing to effectively carry out its statutory role of evaluating Dr Ssempebwa’s teaching experience and publications in light of the policies of Makerere University.

“The appellant (Dr Ssempebwa) had the actual teaching requirements of six years as of July 26, 2017. The appellant had the required publications for promotion to the rank of professor on the fast-track system based on the respondent’s policies,” ruled the staff tribunal.

Going forward, the same tribunal has ordered the Makerere University Appointments Board to cause the promotion of Dr Ssempebwa to the rank of full professor and also back-date it to July 26, 2017.