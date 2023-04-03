Makerere extends 2023 graduate application deadline

Makerere University has extended the application deadline for the graduate programs for the 2023/24 academic year.

The University’s academic registrar, Prof Buyinza Mukadasi had set March 30 as the deadline for all those who intended to apply for the postgraduate diplomas, Masters and Doctoral Degree programmes.

However, according to a March 29 Circular seen by this publication, the university management has decided to extend the deadline for about a month.

“The academic registrar informs all intending applicants for graduate programmes who wish to apply for the 2023/24 academic year that the application deadline has been extended to April 28.Applicants who have already applied need not to re-apply,” Prof Mukadasi said.

Prof Mukadasi said Monday morning that the extension is intended to give room to fresh graduates to process their transcripts.

“The students who just graduated from the university had not received their academic documents yet they also wanted to apply for these courses. The extension period is intended to enable these students to process their documents so that they can benefit from the programs,” he said.

Makerere University graduated over 13,000 students during its 73rd graduation ceremony held in February.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe said this batch of graduands would not be in position to get their transcripts immediately like he had previously communicated.

During the 71st graduation, Prof Nawangwe announced that grandaunds were going to receive their transcripts on the graduation day, but this has for the last two years been impossible.

“We apologize that we are unable to issue the transcripts immediately after graduation due to unforeseen challenges with the Importation of blanks for transcripts. However, we are making every effort to issue the transcripts after one month,” Prof Nawangwe said in February during the 73rd graduation.

Some of the fresh graduates told this publication that have since received their transcripts.