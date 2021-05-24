Makerere fresh graduate found dead in hostel room

By Juliet Nalwooga More by this Author

Police await a post mortem report from Mulago National Hospital to ascertain what caused the death of James Eyangu, 27, who last week graduated from Makerere University.

Eyangu graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Biomedical Laboratory Technology last Thursday.

He is also former president of the College of Veterinary Medicine, Animal Resources and Biosecurity at the university.

“He graduated on last Thursday, only for the neighbors where he stays at Elite Hostel to sense a stench coming from his house yesterday (Sunday) afternoon. They informed the custodian who also informed the Police,” said Mr Luke Owoyesigire the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson.

While addressing journalists at the Naguru Police headquarters on Monday, Mr Oweyesigyire said the deceased’s neighbour (not identified) told officers at Wandegeya Police Station that she had last seen Eyangu on Friday.

“Upon coming to the house we noticed that he locked himself from the inside, and was found lying dead on his bed. We believe he could have died on Friday since his body was inside,” Mr Oweyesigyire explained.

Advertisement

The deceased is also popularly known for his role in the MTN Supu advert.