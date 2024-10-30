Makerere govt-sponsored students storm Ministry of Finance over allowances

Makerere University students on government sponsorship are demanding for their food allowances. Some of the students stormed Ministry of Finance offices in Kampala on October 30 to seek answers about when their money will be released.

Data from the university shows that over 5,400 government-sponsored students have not received food allowances for three months.

Ms Lilian Akello, President of Makerere University Government-Sponsored Students, led a team of three other student leaders to the ministry offices after being informed by the university that the supplementary budget management had applied was reduced by Shs25 billion. The university is still awaiting response from Ministry of Finance on when the funds will be released.

“We met with the State Minister in charge of Finance, Mr. Henry Musasizi, who revealed that while they had received the university’s supplementary budget request, it had not yet received attention. He assured us that our grievances will be addressed,” Ms Akello said.

Several learners are now struggling to find adequate meals, with the majority relying on hand outs from well-wishers to survive.

Some of the students told Monitor that hunger is affecting taken academic performance and overall well-being in an already demanding academic environment.

They said the lack of financial support has led to increased anxiety and uncertainty, as many are unable to focus on their studies while worrying about where to find their next meal.

Some students have resorted to skipping meals altogether.

“I am one of the victims who collapsed because of hunger. I have never received any money from the university for both accommodation and food. I am depending on stipends from my roommates and donated food from well-wishers. The government should intervene and save us from hunger,” Robert Mugabe, one of the affected student said.

Ms Margaret Adibo, another student, said that being on government sponsorship, their deprived parents in the villages believe the government has catered for everything, yet she lacks money for food and clearing her rent arrears.

According to her, the landlords have started evicting them from their hostels over non-payment.

“Whereas some of my colleagues received some partial payment for accommodation and food, I have never received any penny from the university. I am very broke and only depending on my roommates for survival,” Ms Adibo said.

Ms Lilian Akello told Monitor that non-resident students are allocated Shs768,000 per semester for rent and food, while those residing in halls are allocated Shs530,000 per semester for food.

She noted that continuing non-resident students have only received Shs446,000, while first-year students received just Shs300,000, which she described as insufficient.

On the other hand, those living in the halls of residence have been given only Shs93,000 for food, a sum considered inadequate for sustenance.

Mr Yusuf Kiranda, the university Secretary said management has been able to remit at least 100 per cent of living out allowance for semester 1, which is supposed to cater for accommodation and about 40 percent of food allowances.

He indicated that the university was not able to remit 60 per cent of food allowances to the affected students due to budget cuts.

“We suffered an overall budget cut of Shs25 billion and the budget cuts have affected priority areas, including students allowances, teaching and learning services, research and the ongoing capital development projects, including the students halls of residence and completion,” Mr Kiranda said.

He added that the university is engaging with the Ministry of Finance for a supplementary budget to cater for students’ allowances, indicating that as soon as they receive it, the money will be deposited to the bank accounts of respective students.

Mr Jim Mugunga, Ministry of Finance’s Public Relations Office said that the accounting officers of all public universities were supposed to prioritise key areas depending on the available funds.

He said that the Ministry of finance does not micro-manage the institutions once money has been received by respective government institutions.

“The University is well positioned to adequate work within resources provided in a quota, but most importantly prioritise important areas depending on the available resources,” Mr Mugunga said.