Makerere govt students up in arms over allowances

Makerere University students are up in arms over management’s failure to remit allowances for the past three months, leaving many without food and accommodation. More than 5,000 sponsored students are supposed to receive allowances. However, information from the country’s top institution indicates that students have only received partial payments since August.

According to the chairperson of the Makerere University Government-Sponsored Students, Ms Lilian Akello, non-resident students are allocated Shs768,000 per semester for rent and food, while those in halls are allocated Shs530,000 per semester for food alone.

She, however, said continuing non-resident students have only received Shs446,000, while first-years received just Shs300,000, which is insufficient. Those living in the halls of residence have been given only Shs93,000 for food. “Most of the students are suffering because the partial payment was given a long time ago. Some students have been evicted from hostels and houses they rent over non-payments,” Ms Akello said.

“Those living in halls of residence are starving because they are not permitted to cook food from their halls, and yet they have no money to buy food. What does the university expect them to do?” she said. According to her, she wrote to custodians of various hostels to allow government-sponsored students to stay as they await their allowances in vain.

“The students are looking for ways to stay with their friends because they have nowhere to go as the majority come from upcountry and cannot commute from home,” Ms Akello said.

Majority of government-sponsored students are non-residents, who are required to find hostels. University Guild President Vincent Lubega said students were about to sit their exams next month and the situation needs intervention.

RESPONSE

Mr Winfred Kabumbuli, the dean of students, said allowances have been disbursed for internships, recess terms, disability support, and partial food and housing costs. Mr Kabumbuli clarified that government’s budget reduction affected overall operations.