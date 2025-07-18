Makerere launches grants initiative to boost research excellence

Makerere University Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, has called for more efforts among Ugandan universties to ensure results-oriented research and innovation, which he said are critical to eradicating poverty, solving societal problems, and promoting sustainable development.

While officiating at the launch of the Makerere University Grants Administration Professionals (MakGAP) initiative on July 17 at the university’s main campus, Prof Nawangwe urged universities across the country to prioritize research, describing it as the backbone of knowledge-driven development.

“It is extremely important for us as Uganda and Africa as a whole to invest in research because without it, we are not going to move our people out of poverty,” Prof Nawangwe said. “When we do research, we pass on our knowledge to farmers, people in business, in work, and in health. We give them the information they need to maximize their benefits and become competitive globally. So research and innovation are important.”

He noted that Makerere University currently spends about $250 million (approximately Shs909 billion) on research, with the majority of that funding awarded through competitive grants secured by its scientists from global partners.

“Makerere is a formidable research-led university, not only one of the leaders in Africa but also globally, especially in health and clinical research. Most of our research grants are obtained by our scientists, and through collaborations, we are one of the most collaborative universities. In just two months, I signed 300 grants won by our scientists through these partnerships,” he added.

Prof Barnabas Nawangwe launches the Makerere University Grants Administration Professionals (MakGAP) initiative on July 17, 2025. PHOTO/BUSEIN SAMILU

MakGAP, which was launched following a four-day workshop involving researchers and scientists from multiple universities, is a structured initiative designed to enhance grants administration and promote professional excellence within research institutions.

Prof Sylvia Nannyonga Tamusuza, head of the Grant Administration and Management Support Unit at Makerere University, said MakGAP aims to build capacity and ensure compliance through a platform that allows for policy dialogue, best practice sharing, and collaborative problem-solving.

“We strive to engage a diverse membership of research support professionals across departments, divisions, centers, and central administration,” Prof Tamusuza said. “We also aim to empower grant administration professionals at Makerere University through capacity building, networking, and compliance-driven practices that enhance efficient and transparent grant management.”

Prof Nawangwe said the MakGAP system would also help Makerere better track and manage the multitude of grants the university receives annually.

Ms Kate Klein, the administrative director at the Harvey Institute for Global Health, a subsidiary of Chicago-based Northwestern University and a Makerere partner, echoed the importance of collaboration in advancing global research and innovation.

“Without research, we can't grow our universities and our human capital,” Ms Klein said. “Collaboration is so integral in research grant administration, and as Northwestern University, we are excited to be collaborating with Makerere.”