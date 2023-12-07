Makerere launches probe into sale of marks

Makerere University has launched an investigation into the sale of marks at the institution following an exposé by this publication that lifted the lid on the growing vice.

In a public notice dated December 6, the university calls upon members of the public with any information about the issue to submit it to the academic registrar’s office. Channels like phone contacts and emails have been opened for individuals to send in what they know.

“Reference is made to an article published in the Monitor of Thursday, 26th of October 2023, titled: “Marks for sale at universities”…Makerere University has launched an investigation into these alleged malpractice and wishes to call upon the general public who have credible information about the issue of “Marks for sale” at Makerere University, or any other credible information incidental to this investigation to submit the same …” the notice states

An investigation spanning three months by the Monitor, revealed that students at Makerere and Kyambogo universities were bribing teaching staff for better marks. The information was captured in clips of recorded conversations, text and WhatsApp messages. The “Marks for sale at Makerere and Kyambogo universities,” article unearthed a network involving full and part time lectures, marking assistants and middlemen who move the cash.

Uproar greeted the findings, prompting the Minister for Higher Education, Mr John Muyingo, and the vice chancellor forum to call for a wider probe to nab the culprits.

We could not establish the membership of the investigation committee and how long the probe will run, as efforts to speak to the chairperson were futile by press time.

Prof Buyinza Mukadasi, the Makerere University academic registrar, yesterday said those found culpable would be dealt with according to university policies.

“The university has got procedures and processes to handle academic fraud. If you engage in fraud to earn an academic degree then both parties – the student who has paid and even the lecture or official of the university who has received money we have got regulations to handle [them],” he said.

He added: “We have the policies on academic integrity where if you have already graduated, we can even recall and revoke the degree. For the staff, it is treated as per the Universities Human Resource Policy and could result into dismissal from university service.”

The law