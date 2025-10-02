Makerere law don Kirunda appointed to Permanent Court of Arbitration

Makerere University's School of Law lecturer, Mr Robert Kirunda, has been appointed a member of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA), becoming only the second Ugandan to serve on the prestigious international body.

The appointment was confirmed in a statement released by the Law School on Thursday.

"Congratulations to Mr Robert Kirunda, Lecturer @MakerereLaw, he was appointed a member of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA). He is the second Ugandan to receive this appointment," the statement reads. The PCA, headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, was established in 1899 to facilitate arbitration and other forms of dispute resolution between states.

Over the years, it has developed into a modern, multi-faceted institution addressing disputes involving states, state entities, intergovernmental organisations, and private parties.

Mr Kirunda, who teaches at Makerere Law School and also practices as an advocate, will contribute to the court's mandate, which includes handling disputes related to territorial and maritime boundaries, sovereignty, human rights, foreign investment, and international trade.

Uganda's representation at the PCA is seen as significant in strengthening the country's profile in international law and arbitration.

Makerere University School of Law emphasised that Kirunda's appointment was a reflection of his expertise and contribution to legal scholarship.

"This appointment highlights the growing impact of Ugandan legal professionals on the global stage," the School noted.

His appointment comes at a time when international arbitration continues to play a critical role in resolving complex disputes between nations and global entities.

The PCA currently has 122 contracting parties, including Uganda, and operates as one of the world's oldest institutions for the peaceful settlement of international disputes.



