Makerere lecturer filmed slapping student in class suspended

A lecturer at Makerere University’s department of Social Works and Social Administration, School of Social Sciences has been suspended after he was filming repeatedly slapping a student in class following an altercation.

Mr Benard Wandera is accused of assaulting the female student on November 18, 2022 during a lecture session in Frank-Kalimuzo Central Teaching facility.

“The Makerere University Management has noted with regret a video on social media that was recorded showing a student and a course instructor in an altercation that resulted in the faculty assaulting a student. We firmly condemn the instructor's conduct because it goes against several university policies. The conduct of the faculty is unacceptable and portrays an abuse of authority entrusted to him to nurture and guide students as they pursue knowledge at our great University. The Director of Gender Mainstreaming has reached out to the affected student, shared our regret, and promised to investigate this matter with the utmost sincerity. We shall keep the university community and general public updated on further steps taken to address this incident,” a statement on the university’s twitter handle read on Saturday.

Mr Wandera was suspended from Uganda’s oldest and biggest public education institution to pave way for investigations into his conduct.

“Pursuant to provisions of the Public Service Standing Orders, the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act and our Human Resources Manual, Vice-Chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe has interdicted Mr Benard Wandera for allegedly assaulting a student in class pending investigations, “the statement added moments after the first tweet.

Mr Wandera’s suspension followed wide condemnation from enraged social media users who were irked after watching the video recording that has been widely shared on different online platforms.

The video was recorded by another student during the assault.

“Ï have also received additional written compliant from a student of the college of humanities and social sciences as well as oral complaints from the university community on this matter. Your aforesaid unlawful acts contravene the terms and conditions of your employment with the University and also violate provisions of the Universities and other Tertiary Institutions Act, 2001 (as amended),” a statement signed by Mr Nawangwe added.

He said Mr Wandera's suspension was meant to protect the reputation of the university, its students and in order not to jeopardize the ongoing infestations.