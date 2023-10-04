Makerere loses top data entry official to boda boda crash

Makerere University is mourning the death of its top data entry officer who passed on in a boda boda accident, three months to the 73rd graduation ceremony.

Sources within the institution that requested anonymity to speak freely said Peter Kayonde was entrusted with the process of uploading results from all colleges and feeding them into the system.

Kayonde was also responsible for printing graduation booklets.

According to sources, Kayonde’s dedication and integrity had helped the institution eliminate cases of mark alteration.

“His death is a massive blow to us. Many people have previously attempted to bribe him to change their marks, as was previously witnessed, but Kayonde would report all those who made such attempts to security,” a source said.

In an interview with Monitor, the Academic Registrar, Prof Buyinza Mukadasi, said the institution had indeed lost a crucial staff member who was entrusted with the important records of their students.

However, he quickly added that while his demise leaves a gap, the ICT department has about five professionals who will push on with his legacy.

“Kayonde had a very high level of integrity, which is why he was entrusted with such sensitive university records. However, it is not accurate to say he was working alone. ICT has five staff members who are equally equipped and competent,’’ Prof Mukadasi said.

Kayonde, who was knocked last week, passed away shortly after being admitted to the hospital. He was buried at the weekend, according to the university management.

He had been serving at the university since 1990.

Before taking on his role, the institution had faced significant challenges with mark alteration, which, according to university management, were being carried out in the Academic Registrar’s office.

In 2021, Makerere University withheld 14,895 transcripts for students who graduated in February until the institution completed cleaning up its results management system, following some staff members infiltrating the system and falsifying students’ marks.

Former Vice Chancellor, Prof John Ssentamu Ddumba, then asked former students and the public to give them three to four weeks to investigate the matter and remove those who were illegally listed in the 67th graduation booklet.

As a result, the university suspended four staff members from the Academic Registrar’s department on suspicion of participating in altering students’ marks without permission from their superiors. Those arrested and investigated included the former Head of ICT and three office administrators who were dismissed by the institution.

In the same year, the university recalled 66 degrees awarded since the 2011 graduation ceremony on grounds that they were erroneously awarded.

University Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, previously stated that the new results management system (Academic Management and Information System) introduced in the university had eliminated the issue of marks alteration.

Prof Mukadasi said the 73rd graduation ceremony will take place from January 8 to 12 next year, with more than 13,000 students expected to graduate.