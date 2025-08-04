Makerere mourns senior journalism lecturer Dr Brian Semujju

The Makerere University journalism fraternity is mourning the death of Dr Brian Semujju, a seasoned academic and senior lecturer in the Department of Journalism and Communication.

News of Dr Semujju’s passing was confirmed on the evening of Sunday, August 3, by the Head of Department, Dr Aisha Nakiwala, in a message shared among university staff and journalism scholars.

“I wish to share with you the sad news of the death of our colleague and Senior Lecturer in the Department of Journalism and Communication, Dr Brian Semujju,” she wrote. “He passed away this evening at a hospital in Kampala. Dr Semujju might have shared a class or taught some members here. It is unfortunate that we have lost him at this time.”

At the time of publishing this story, funeral arrangements were still being coordinated. Dr Nakiwala noted that details regarding his send-off would be communicated in due course.

Although the official cause of death had not yet been publicly confirmed, sources close to the late academic suggested he succumbed to cancer.

He reportedly passed away around 6pm at a hospital along Buganda Road in Kampala, where he had been admitted for the better part of last week.

Dr Semujju, known for maintaining a quiet, private life centered on teaching and music, was a respected scholar within Uganda’s journalism training circles.

Before fully transitioning to Makerere, he had taught extensively at Uganda Christian University (UCU)’s then Department of Mass Communication, now the School of Journalism, Media and Communication. He split his time between UCU and Makerere University before eventually settling at the latter, where he rose to the rank of senior lecturer.

His academic interests were rooted in research and theory, and he consistently published scholarly work exploring African perspectives within global journalism and communication scholarship.

“We have lost a deeply knowledgeable member of the team, a great scholar who regularly published and shared his work,” said Dr Ivan Lukanda, who lectured alongside Dr Ssemujju at Makerere. “He was a great inspiration to students and colleagues. His love for discovering African perspectives to global scholarship will be missed.”

Practicing journalist Mr Baker Batte, who completed his master’s degree under Dr Semujju’s supervision at Makerere, expressed his shock at the news.

“It’s really profoundly shocking. There are no words to describe it,” Mr Batte said. “I knew he was sick, but I didn’t know it would end like this so soon.”

Dr Semujju leaves behind a legacy of academic excellence and mentorship that shaped many of Uganda’s journalists and media scholars.