Makerere professor found dead

Makerere University Associate Professor Anthony Kerali was yesterday afternoon found dead in bed at his house in Kampala’s upscale Kololo neighbourhood, Vice Chancellor Professor Barnabas Nawangwe confirmed last night.

“We shall remember him as a dedicated and diligent servant of the university and a person with a positive attribute,” he said of the founding head of Construction Economics and Management course.

Ms Betty Kyakuwa, the spokesperson of Makerere University’s College of Engineering, Design, Art and Technology, said last night that a nephew found Prof Kerali dead at about 3pm after he failed to wake up.

The body was taken for autopsy at Mulago Hospital, pending funeral arrangements. Kerali hailed from Nebbi District.

Makerere University management said he will be remembered for having spearheaded the formation of the Department of Construction Economics and Management in 2004.

In one of his last tweets on February 17, 2021, Prof Kerali said (5:50pm): "Someone at the golf club asked me an intriguing question. A former Justice of the Supreme Court. How many Northerners still live in Kololo? Sounded casual. But the point was noted. Only Dr Obote family, Dr Martin Aliker, and me. Why? Incredible simple question that exposes a lot."

Uganda Golf Union described him as a fine engineer, academician and seasoned golfer who helped the vulnerable group of artisans and professionals at UGC while he was Captain.

"His sudden death comes with shock and sadness to the golfing fraternity," reads a statement on their twitter handle.