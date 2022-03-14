Makerere reopens physical classes to all learners

New Content Item (1)
New Content Item (1)

By  Damali Mukhaye

What you need to know:

  • The institution says  the move comes after cases of Covid-19 reduced in the country.

Makerere University management has fully reopened the institution to physical classes.
The university had maintained online classes when government reopened all learning institutions in January, but some students protested, demanding physical lectures for all learners since all the sectors were reopened.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.