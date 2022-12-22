Makerere rolls out master’s course in land management

Makerere University College of Engineering, Design, Arts and Technology has rolled out a new Master of Science in Land Management programme.

Ms Lydia Mazzi Ndandiko, the head of the Department of Geometrics and Land Management, said the programme will bridge the gap of lack of land managers.

“We have very many land professionals in different offices like land surveyors and physical planners, but they are all experts in the field that they studied, so we felt like we needed a holistic land manager who can handle each of those disciples to be able to provide a better service ,” Ms Ndandiko said during the launch of the programme at the university yesterday.

Ms Ndandiko added that the programme will enable students to address challenges in their day-to-day work.

“The value of land is not standard, it keeps on changing based on laws and policies. So this is to bring these laws and policies together so that they can inform the valuers,” she said.

Lands minister Judith Nabakooba welcomed the initiative and pledged to work with the university.

“We all know that matters of land are matters of life and, therefore, we believe this programme is going to move a long way as far as streamlining land management is concerned. The programme will prepare more experts who can manage our land resources,” Ms Nabakooba said.

“I want to thank the university for training surveyors, valuers, lawyers, and physical planners who have worked to successfully implement government programmes. As the line ministry, we are pleased that the university has started this degree programme,” she added.

The government is grappling with challenges of land management, especially in the Kampala Metropolitan Area.

The problems range from family conflicts, marginalisation of the elderly and women, encroachment on the echo-system, land fragmentation due to high population growth, and physical planning loopholes.

While representing the vice-chancellor, Prof Henry Alinaitwe, the acting deputy vice chancellor in-charge of finance and administration, asked the Lands minister to intervene in disputes surrounding Makerere land in Katalemwa, Kyankwazi and Katanga.

“Almost all Makerere land has been taken by grabbers, and some of them are high-level people, you cannot just wake up and chase them. Actually, at one time, we had chased them, but they also chased us back, so Honorable minister, we are asking for your support,” Prof Alinaitwe said.

However, Ms Nabakooba said some of the issues raised by the deputy vice-chancellor had already been handled.

“In Katalemwa land, I tasked my technical officers to handle and they are doing so. Recently, they collected all the titles and a boundary-opening exercise was conducted. On Friday [tomorrow], a public meeting is going to be conduct.

About programme

The programme has attracted 10 scholarships from the World Bank for the pioneer group. The course is a two-year programme. Each student will pay Shs7.6 million for both tuition and functional fees each semester.