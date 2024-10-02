Makerere's Ivory tower reopens with new features and technology

President Museveni is set to commission the newly rebuilt main building of Makerere University alongside other iconic buildings within the university today.

The main building, known as the Ivory Tower, was tragically destroyed in a fire on September 20, 2020, but it has since been restored

to its original status.

As the country looks forward to this important event, security measures are being implemented to ensure everything goes smoothly.

In a notice issued by the university management ahead of the event, officials reminded everyone about security.

“All individuals wishing to access Makerere University on October 1 and 2 must carry their university IDs for students and national

IDs for non-students," the notice stated.

This measure aimed to keep order during the high-profile event, which will be attended by many dignitaries.

President Museveni’s Senior Press Secretary, Sandor Walusimbi in an interview with this publication confirmed that President Museveni

will attend the function today.

The reconstruction of the Main Administration Building, officially commenced on Monday, March 14, 2022, with the site handover to the contractor, Messrs Excel Construction Limited.

Addressing the media on March 16, 2022, Prof Nawangwe, alongside Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Finance and Administration) Prof Henry Alinaitwe and Director of Estates and Works Christina Kakeeto, revealed that Excel submitted the winning bid worth Shs20.5 billion.

The reconstruction was fully funded by the Government of Uganda, which committed Shs21 billion In an interview with this newspaper, the

Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, indicated that the building would be commissioned before Independence Day.

Prof Nawangwe indicated that the reconstruction has adopted modern building methods, with a reinforced concrete frame as opposed to the original blockwork structure, while maintaining its distinct outward appearance.

“The interior of the building has been completely redesigned, but the exterior architecture must be exactly what it was before the fire.”

The university has also accommodated people with disabilities and the elderly, providing lifts, which were not available in the old

building. Other technological equipment installed in the building includes firefighting and alarm systems.

Other structures

The university will today also commission other buildings that have been under construction and renovation, including the School of Law main building and Lumumba Hall.

The President will also install a new chancellor whom he appointed about a month ago. Mr Museveni last month appointed the former Defence minister, Dr Crispus Kiyonga, as the new chancellor of Makerere University.

Dr Kiyonga, who replaced Ezra Suruma, is slated to be installed into office today and will be there after kick-start his four-year tenure.

About the Ivory Tower

Constructed in the 1930s and completed in 1941, the iconic building has been a symbol of Makerere University.

The September 20, 2020 fire, which reduced it to ashes, left a void in the university community. However, the rebuilt structure, with its

blend of historical and modern elements, promises to be a beacon of higher education in Uganda for years to come.

The new building includes accommodations for people with disabilities and the elderly, with the addition of lifts, firefighting and alarm systems, and expanded public toilets.