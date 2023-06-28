Makerere’s Lumumba Hall repairs commence

Renovation of Makerere University’s most dilapidated hall of residence has kicked off, with works expected to end in one year.

Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, vice chancellor at Makerere yesterday officially handed over Lumumba Hall to NEC Construction Works and Engineering Ltd, a subsidiary of the Defence ministry’s National Enterprise Corporation.

Works on the derelict male-only hall complex are expected to cost Shs9 billion and will be fully paid for by the government, the vice chancellor said.

“The structure will remain as it is. We shall just be doing a little bit of cleaning up on the surface outside but the interior has to be overhauled completely because the way it was constructed [makes it] vulnerable to weather because the doors are facing the exterior which is susceptible to deterioration anytime,” he said.

When complete, the refurbished hall is expected to have completely new plumbing, electricity fixtures, doors and windows.

“We are satisfied with works that NEC has done on the perimeter fence and we are hopeful that the same speed and quality will be transferred here,” the vice chancellor said.

Lumumba Hall was built in 1971 as an independence gift to Uganda by the people of USA. Over the years, however, it was left to fall into such a state of disrepair, becoming a real hazard to residents that the university was forced to close it in September last year.

The interior of one of the blocks of the dilapidated Lumumba Hall.

Prof Nawangwe said modern technology and more durable materials are expected to be used in the renovation to ensure that the iconic Lumumba Hall stays strong and usable for many years to come. He said the university anticipates quality work delivered at high speed because “we have got all the money and [have] no excuse to delay this project; everyone is anxious to see this hall repaired”.

The university also plans to renovate all its 13 student halls of residence after Lumumba -- which used to accommodate 700 students – at a cumulative cost of Shs100 billion over five years.

Next will be Mary Stuart (376 students capacity), which is also in a rather poor state, followed by Complex (396), University (364), Dag Hammarskjöld (89), Livingstone (380), Africa (270), Nsibirwa (formerly Northcote 220), Nkrumah (425), Mitchell (480), Galloway House (97), Kabanyolo Hostel (96) and Mugenyi Flats (18).

While receiving the contract, Mr Brian Buhanda, general manager of NEC, said: “Working with the consultants, we are hopeful that the hall will be better than it was in 1970s”.

About Main Building

Prof Nawangwe said the ongoing reconstruction of the Main Building which was badly damaged by a fire in September 2020 is on schedule. In 2021, Cabinet recommended the demolition of the entire building so that it could be rebuilt.

Shs20.5 billion was earmarked for the project which was contracted to Excel Construction Company beginning April 2022.

“We are on roofing and once it is done, then finishing inside will go very fast. So, we are optimistic that they will finish soon,” he said, adding that

Ongoing completion of Makerere’s Shs5.5 billion indoor sports arena is nearing completion of phase two.