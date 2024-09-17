Makerere sets date for 75th graduation ceremony

Makerere University has set January 13 to 17 next year to hold its 75th graduation ceremony.

According to the 2024/25 academic timelines from the Academic Registrar’s office, seen by this publication, Prof Buyinza Mukadasi, said all colleges and schools are expected to display graduation lists on their respective noticeboards.

According to Prof Mukadasi, all graduation lists are supposed to be submitted to the Academic Registrar’s office by October 4, 2024.

“The university officials will hold a special meeting on October 24 to approve the graduation lists and results,” Prof Mukadasi said in the circular.

The first draft of the graduation list is expected to be ready by November 29 before printing of the final graduation booklet on December 13.

All the graduands who will appear on the final graduation booklet will be expected to pick their graduation materials between January 2 and January 10 next year before the five-day graduation ceremony kicks off.

When contacted on Tuesday, Prof Mukadasi did not respond to our repeated phone calls, but the university secretary, Mr Yusuf Kiranda confirmed the graduation date and indicated that everything was on course.

The university management is yet to allocate graduation dates for particular colleges as has been the case for the week-long ceremony usually held at the university’s Freedom Square.

Among colleges and schools expected to pass out students include the College of Health Science, School of Law, College of Education, Business and Management Science, College of Computing and Information Science, Agriculture and Environmental Science, and College of Education and External Science.

Others are the College of Veterinary Medicine, Animal Resources and Bio-security, Humanities and Social Sciences, and the College of Engineering, Design, Art and Technology.

The number of students to be passed out this year is yet to be announced. Previously, the institution has been graduating over 13,000 students from both Makerere main campus and Makerere University Business School (MUBS) in Nakawa.