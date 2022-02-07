Makerere sets dates for graduation ceremony

Makerere University has set the dates for its 72 graduation ceremony that will see more than 14,000 students graduate with diplomas, bachelor’s, master’s, and PhDs in various programmes. PHOTO/ FILE

By  Damali Mukhaye

What you need to know:

  • The guild president, Ms Shamim Nambassa, said Prof Nawangwe should reopen the university for all learners because of the high data costs.

Makerere University has set the dates for its 72 graduation ceremony that will see more than 14,000 students graduate with diplomas, bachelor’s, master’s, and PhDs in various programmes.
According to a circular addressed to the university top managers from the Academic Registrar’s office, the university will hold its graduation ceremony from May 23 to May 27.
This comes at a time when Makerere University Business School (Mubs) students are sitting for their examinations.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.