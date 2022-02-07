Makerere sets dates for graduation ceremony

Makerere University has set the dates for its 72 graduation ceremony that will see more than 14,000 students graduate with diplomas, bachelor’s, master’s, and PhDs in various programmes.

According to a circular addressed to the university top managers from the Academic Registrar’s office, the university will hold its graduation ceremony from May 23 to May 27.

This comes at a time when Makerere University Business School (Mubs) students are sitting for their examinations.

When contacted yesterday, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, said if Mubs students are not ready by then, another graduation date will be set for them.

“We do not set the graduation dates based on schools or colleges. We are saying students at the main campus have completed their exams and are ready to graduate, so we cannot wait for Mubs. We can always set another date for their graduation if they are not ready,” Prof Nawangwe said yesterday.

These are the students who were slated to graduate in January, but due to Covid-19 disruptions that led to continuous closure of education institutions, the university calendar was also affected.

Academic calendar

The university has also issued the roadmap for staggered reopening and blended teaching for the 2021/2022 academic year.

According to the roadmap, the first-year students, all students doing science and health-related courses and master students are slated to attend physical lectures for five weeks, starting today until March 12.

The second-year students as well as continuing students are slated to study online until March 14 when they start physical classes.

The first year students are slated to shift to online lessons from March 14 to April 16.

The university will thereafter conduct the first semester exams in a staggered manner, with the second year students as well as continuing students, finalists and all those offering health related programmes sitting for their exams in the first two weeks before first years.

The students will break off for their holidays for a week to give room for the graduation.

These will resume for the second semester on May 30 also in a staggered manner.

Meanwhile, the Guild Council has rejected online teaching because President Museveni reopened the whole economy.

The students have threatened to demonstrate this move.

The guild president, Ms Shamim Nambassa, yesterday said Prof Nawangwe should reopen the university for all learners because of the high data costs.