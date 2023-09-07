Makerere sets team to probe faith discrimination claims

Makerere University management has instituted a seven-member committee to investigate alleged discrimination against Pentecostal Christians at Uganda’s oldest public university.

This follows a petition submitted before the Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC) by Pastor Martin Ssempa, who has been leading prayers for Born- Again Christians, over the failure of the university to recognise and gazette their church.

Pastor Ssempa also accused the management of failure to avail them land at the university to construct a church.

While unveiling the committee at the university yesterday, the university’s acting vice-chancellor, Prof Henry Arinaitwe, said the management had received the pastor’s complaint and is ready to look into the matter, with the involvement of other stakeholders.

“Makerere University is an all-inclusive institution, which upholds the freedom of religion and worship for members of the university community. Therefore, the university management has appointed a committee of eminent scholars, administrators, and a student representative to mediate the complaint concerning religious inequality and discrimination and offer recommendations for further action by management and the University Council,” he added.

In his petition to the EOC, Pastor Ssempa accused the university of failing to recognise and gazette their church like is the case with other religions such as Catholics, Anglicans, and Muslims.

Last week, EOC directed Makerere University to mediate with the complainant, Pastor Ssempa, in a case of alleged discrimination and marginalisation of the Born-Again faith and come up with resolutions in a two-month period.

Ms Hellen Nambalirwa Nkabala, an associate professor of Religion and Peace Studies in the Department of Religion and Peace Studies, will head the committee.

Ms Nkabala will represent the university and lead the committee’s engagements, including the matter before EOC.

Other members of the committee are Associate Prof Sarah Ssali, Dr Chris Tuhirirwe, Ms Winifred Kabumbuli, Ms Faith Tabusa, Ms Ritah Namisango and Mr Mark Wamai.

Prof Arinaitwe said the committee will publish its schedule of activities in the days to come, urging members of the university community and other interested stakeholders to share their views with the committee to ensure a participative resolution of the issue.