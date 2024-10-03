Makerere staff resolve to strike again over salary disparities

Makerere University staff have resolved to lay down their tools due to the management's failure to harmonise their salaries, even after the government released funds for all public universities across the country.

Both teaching and non-teaching staff were scheduled to meet on Tuesday to declare a sit-down strike over salary harmonisation, but the meeting was interrupted by police.

In an October 1 circular signed by the chairpersons of the staff associations, the university management was accused of blocking the meeting, but one of the top managers, who preferred anonymity, said the meeting had to be stopped because President Museveni was expected to commission the university main building on October 2.

However, despite the meeting being interrupted, the staff have maintained that this would not stop their planned action.

“Today, the management of Makerere, with the assistance of the Uganda Police force, blocked the joint association from holding their assembly to discuss management’s failure to harmonise staff salaries, despite the government allocating Shs12.6b towards the said harmonisation,” the circular read in part.

According to the circular, the staff wrote to the chairperson of the University Council, reminding it of their various resolutions on the issue, including their decision to withdraw labour if management does not finalise the harmonisation as promised.

Pledge

They argue that while other public universities received harmonised salaries, Makerere University did not adjust the staff's pay after receiving their September salaries, which is contrary to what the university had pledged.

Additionally, the staff stated that many salaries had not been harmonised, with some staff members receiving letters indicating demotion, while others reportedly received salary scale notifications without the corresponding figures.

“We request the President to use his authority as the President and visitor of the university to intervene with Makerere management to fully harmonise staff salaries, as facilitated by the government.

“This will ensure equitable employment systems across public universities and prevent inevitable unrest when disgruntled staff withdraw their labour,” the notice further read.

When contacted, Dr Robert Kakuru, the chairperson of Makerere University Teaching Staff Association, said the staff would strike on October 7 if management fails to implement salary harmonisation.

“The staff resolved to begin industrial action on Monday if their demands are not met. The government released the funds, but it is the university that has failed to implement it,” Dr Kakuru said.

The chairperson of the Makerere University Support Staff Association, Mr Bennet Magara, said they were scheduled to meet with the Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, before signing the resolution if a consensus is not reached.

The government approved Shs61b for salary harmonisation in public universities this financial year. However, some universities sought to divert the money to recruit new staff, a move that angered the existing staff.

Nawangwe warns

Prof Nawangwe yesterday warned Makerere University staff against laying down their tools, stating that the university management had already addressed their concerns and harmonised the salaries of all qualified staff.

According to Prof Nawangwe, the university's Appointments Board promoted staff with the required qualifications and improved their salaries, while those without the necessary qualifications retained their jobs without salary harmonisation.

“The government released the money for staff who qualify. The Appointments Board has reviewed the salaries of all staff and appointed them to new positions, according to their qualifications. Those without the necessary qualifications have retained their jobs, but without salary harmonisation," Prof Nawangwe explained.

He also dismissed claims of demotions, clarifying that staff retained their positions because they did not meet the qualifications for the new roles.

“No one was demoted as the staff are claiming. Those complaining that we provided salary scales without figures are not serious, as any reasonable person would know the amount associated with each scale,” he added.

Prof Nawangwe also labelled the intended strike illegal.