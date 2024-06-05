Makerere staff slam Nawangwe for suspending deans’ forum

Makerere University joint staff associations are demanding the reinstatement of the Deans' Forum whose activities were suspended last month by the Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe.

The Makerere University Deans’ Forum (MUDF)’s overall aim was to promote academic excellence through collective action, capacity building, and harnessing each other’s capabilities, experiences, and best practices.

In his May 29 letter, Prof Nawangwe wrote to the Acting Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of Academic Affairs, Prof Umar Kakumba, questioning the legality of the forum before suspending its activities.

"I have received complaints regarding the legality of the Dean’s Forum. Pending resolution of the legality of this forum, all activities of the Forum are hereby suspended," the May 29 letter briefly reads.

On May 30, Prof Kakumba in a letter informed the Chairperson and Members of MUDF, Deans, Principal and Deputy Principal School of Law about the decision of the Vice Chancellor.

"I have received a communication from the Vice-Chancellor (herewith attached) indicating that he received complaints regarding the legality of the Deans' Forum. The Vice-Chancellor has, henceforth, directed that the activities of the forum be suspended, pending resolution on the legality of the Forum. The purpose of this communication is to inform you of the Vice Chancellor's decision for your appropriate handling," the letter read in part.

MUDF was formed following the Inaugural meeting of Deans and Directors in academic affairs held on June 14, 2019.

It's one of the many informal associations at the oldest and largest university in the country and according to the aggrieved dons, such associations are protected by Article 29 of the Constitution.

Makerere University Joint Staff Associations members said they take strong exception to Prof Nawangwe’s decision to suspend all the activities of the Dean’s Forum.

"Although academic staff invariably expect and accept scrutiny of their work and are accountable as is by law required, they are synchronously entitled to due process, including the presumption of innocence,” the Joint Staff Association letter signed by Dr Robert Kakuru, Mr Bennet Magara, and Mr Isaac Okello, reads in part.

Adding: “It is unconscionable that you elected to purport to suspend a forum of such noble membership and aspirations over mere complaints by people that you did not specify and which have not been investigated let alone substantiated. Suspension of the Dean’s Forum, if at all, should have followed investigations and not the other way round.”

The aggrieved dons now demand that Prof Nawangwe rescinds his letter suspending their activities, and also demand that he refrains from attitudes and actions that are prejudicial to the fundamental human rights and academic freedoms of members of the Makerere University Community.