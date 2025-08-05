Makerere student jailed over TikTok comments about Museveni, Anita Among

A Makerere University finalist has been sentenced to two months in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges of offensive communication against President Yoweri Museveni and Speaker of Parliament Anita Among.

Elson Tumwine, who had recently gone missing while interning in Hoima, reappeared in court and was arraigned before Grade One Magistrate Tibayeita Edgar Tusiime in Entebbe. On Friday last week, he admitted to sharing a TikTok video in May in which he made remarks deemed offensive under the Computer Misuse Act.

According to the prosecution, led by Ahebwa Byaruhanga Paul, Tumwine posted a video where he said: “According to Anita Among and President Museveni, he has apologized to the Baganda, behaving as if that is the only part of the country he offended. Museveni burned a full train of human beings in Mukura, Teso region; a thousand people were killed and dumped in a swamp opposite Soroti University by Rwandan soldiers who came to help him.”

Related TikToker accused of malicious claims against Museveni to learn fate on Monday National

The prosecution argued that the video was intended to ridicule, demean, or incite hostility against both the President and the Speaker of Parliament.

While delivering the sentence, the magistrate noted that Tumwine had not wasted the court's time and had asked for forgiveness, factors that were considered in handing down a more lenient two-month jail term.

Tumwine now becomes the sixth TikTok user to be sentenced over similar charges involving offensive communication targeting President Museveni, members of his family, or senior government officials.

Stay updated by following our WhatsApp and Telegram channels;