Makerere student Omasajja seeks Shs40m for kidney transplant

University student Brian Omassajja, a resident of Gayaza Namavundu is currently in need of Shs40 million for a kidney transplant.

The 26-year-old was diagnosed with kidney failure in December 2023, which is suspected to have resulted from using antibiotics for some other ailment.

Several medical tests show that Omasajja urgently needs a transplant to survive.

Before his admission to hospital early this year, Omasajja was a first year students pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Library and Information Science at Makerere University.

His first step to recovery was to secure a donor, which he did and then proceeded to go for an operation in India. He is currently admitted to Jaypee Hospital in India.

Omasajja has been surviving on dialysis for a year which he says is very costly.

The family now seeks Shs40 million which will cover the balance of the treatment needed for the operation to take place, accommodation, and upkeep costs for Omasajja, the donor and caretaker for the period he will stay in India.

Friends have now organized a November 3 carwash at La Verde Gardens Kigo, opposite Serena Hotel in Kigo as a campaign to raise funds for this cause.

Amal Brenda says a kidney transplant is more than just a medical procedure as her brother is currently dependent on dialysis, which is physically, emotionally and financially draining.

“My brother, son, and friend to many needs this surgery to have a chance at a healthy future. I understand that these times are tough for many, but any support financially or in the form of prayers and encouragement will mean the world to us,” she told Monitor on Thursday.

To support Brian,contact 0784198294 Esamia Sam: Centenary Bank 3200392538 Esamia Sam

About a kidney transplant?

A kidney transplant is a surgical procedure to place a functioning kidney from a donor into a person whose kidneys no longer function properly.





The kidneys remove excess fluid and waste from your blood. When your kidneys lose their filtering ability, dangerous levels of fluid and waste accumulate in your body, leading to condition known as kidney failure.

A kidney transplant is often the best treatment for kidney failure. Only one donated kidney is needed to replace two failed kidneys, making a living donor kidney transplantation an option.



