Makerere student to be charged with self-kidnap

Police have preferred self-kidnap charges against a second year student of Dental Surgery at Makerere University whom they smoked out from his hide out in Butama village, Nakalama Parish in Iganga District.

According to police spokesperson Mr Fred Enanga, the Directorate of Crime Intelligence in coordination with Iganga Police, on May 19, 2023 tracked down Augustine Ssekajugo, 22, after an exhaustive search for him.

Mr Enanga said their task teams established that Ssekajugo had made up the whole kidnap story.

The victim-turned suspect, disappeared on May 2, 2023, from his hostel room, leaving all his phones behind something police say was intentional.

“He (suspect) purposely cut off all communication and contact with his relatives. It was established that he staged the kidnap, after he spent his tuition fees in sports betting scheme. He decided to disappear from his relatives, and rented a room in Butama Village, where he was going to start coaching lessons,” SSP Enanga said.

The suspect is currently held at Wandegeya Police Station pending court trial.

“We do strongly condemn the act, because is created panic and fear to his immediate family and relatives, which they should not have endured,” said Mr Enanga.

