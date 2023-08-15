Makerere students decry car vandalism

Students have expressed discontentment over the rampant car vandalism by unknown people inside the Makerere University premises.

Mr Abasi Banya, the students’ guild security minister, told this publication that several cases, especially from the College of Health Sciences, have been registered during this holiday.

“Many cases have been registered from the College of Health Sciences parking and mostly during the day where car owners find some of their car parts such as side mirrors, indicators and some plastic accessories removed,” Mr Banya said in an interview with this publication last week.

He added: “Many victims never mind to follow up or even register some of these cases to nearby police. Even the few that report, nothing much is done other than recording and making statements.”

Mr Robert Maseruka, the guild president, is one of the victims whose side mirrors were plucked off by thieves when he parked his car outside one of the halls of residence.

“I just parked here at Nkrumah [Hall] and went inside for some five minutes. I came back and I found that the car had no mirrors,” Mr Masereka said on his social media platform last week.

Mr Maseruka added that most of the black spots are at the halls of residence, especially when students are not on campus.

As the university is set to open its doors for its next academic year on August 19, Mr Banya has asked the university management to instal more surveillance cameras to ensure the safety of both the students’ and staff property.

“Whereas some places have cameras, many don’t. So, improving the surveillance system to reach other important areas such as parking spaces will not only prevent some cases from happening but also help in record and reference purposes,” Mr Banya said.

However, Mr Maseruka said: “The solutions were cameras but I think they have not worked to the very best. We have also had police patrol in the university but there are some inconsistencies in the work.”

Mr Samson Omara, the Makerere University security officer, said there are isolated incidents and the police have been handling them.